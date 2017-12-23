Wes: Another blast of cold air late tomorrow, a few showers or snow flurries possible to the north

TRACKING ANOTHER BLAST OF COLD AIR: A secondary cold front leading a surge of arctic air is moving our way and this colder air mass will reach our state late tomorrow. For the remainder of the night, the sky will remain cloudy, with lows in the upper 30s and lower 40s. There could be some patchy fog in some of the protected valleys but a light north wind should prevent widespread fog. We will have more clouds overhead tomorrow because of all of the low-level moisture in place. This will make for another very chilly day, with highs struggling to reach the upper 40s and low 50s. There is also a chance for a few scattered showers tomorrow afternoon and interestingly, the air may be cold enough to support a few snow flurries over far northern locations tomorrow night. It all depends on how much moisture remains as the very cold air arrives. This won’t amount to much but it would be neat seeing a few flurries in parts of Alabama on Christmas Eve. Wind chill values will tumble into the upper teens and low 20s as the frigid air arrives, so get ready to break out the heavy jackets! Lows will be in the 20s, with clearing on Christmas morning.

CHRISTMAS DAY: This year it is going to feel like Christmas for a change. We will have sunshine and cold conditions throughout the day, with highs in the 40s. We will have an east-northeast wind at 5-10 mph. Lows Monday night will tumble into the 20s, with frosty conditions Tuesday morning.

SHOWERS RETURN WEDNESDAY: Moisture will begin to overrun the colder air over the state on Wednesday. This will bring another overcast sky, with the chance for a few showers. We need to keep a close eye on the forecast temperature profiles for this time frame. Right now we are forecasting all liquid precipitation but the story may be different over northern areas if we see a colder trend in the data. The chance for showers will continue into the day on Thursday, with highs in the 40s. The temperatures will begin to tumble again on Friday as the wet weather tapers off. Clouds will linger as we turn our attention to another precipitation maker for next weekend. This will be another tricky situation to monitor as some data suggests northern parts of the state could see some winter precipitation. Right now we are forecasting a chance of showers returning for next Saturday night but this could be mixed with some snow over far northern areas. Fred will have more updates beginning at 5 a.m. on the Sunday morning news. I will also update our forecast on the WBRC First Alert Weather App. You can download our app for FREE by searching WBRC in your app store.

