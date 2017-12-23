Red Kettle Campaign closes $78,000 down from last year

An early snowfall and the timing of Christmas Eve are partially to blame for low collections in Salvation Army's Red Kettle Campaign this year.

The non-profit collected $78,000 less in 2017 than it did in 2016. The Greater Birmingham Area Command will fall well short of its $620,000 goal for the season, having only collected about $458,000 in their signature fundraiser.

The bell ringers lost nearly two full days of collection on Dec. 8 and 9 when snow kept Christmas shoppers off the roads, out of stores and away from red kettles. Additionally, the bell ringers will miss what is typically their busiest day of season, Christmas Eve, because it falls on a Sunday this year and the Salvation Army does not collect on Sundays. The area command also points out that there could be some donor fatigue this year, following an outpouring of support to numerous hurricanes and natural disasters.

Money collected in the Red Kettle Campaign is critical in helping our neighbors in need of anything from emergency housing and disaster assistance to Christmas meals or rehabilitation services.

There is still time to make a tax-deductible donation to the Salvation Army. For more information, visit http://salvationarmyalm.org/birmingham/ways-to-give-2/.

