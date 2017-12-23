Police: 3 men attack Birmingham postal worker, steal packages

Birmingham police are investigating an attack on a postal worker and the theft of packages.

Sgt. Bryan Shelton said the incident happened Saturday night in the 100 block of Cross Creek Court.

He said three men attacked the postman before stealing some packages.

Investigators do not have anyone in custody.

A US Postal Worker was attacked and robbed by three people in the 100 block of Cross Creek Court.



Birmingham Police say some packages were stolen.



No one in custody. @WBRCnews pic.twitter.com/aCrrbL6sS7 — Jamiese Price (@ThePriceReport) December 24, 2017

