Man shot behind Norwood Elementary School on Saturday dies from injuries

A shooting behind Norwood Elementary School left one man injured Saturday night.

It happened at 17th Avenue North and 32nd Place North.

Authorities have identified the victim as 43-year-old Tepe Edwards.

Sgt. Bryan Shelton with the Birmingham Police Department said the man suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported to the hospital.

Birmingham police are on the scene of a male shot near Norwood elementary with life-threatening injuries. pic.twitter.com/zYGvedxGu1 — ReshadHudson (@ReshadHudson) December 24, 2017

Edwards succumbed to his injuries on Monday night and was pronounced dead by UAB Hospital staff.

Police say preliminary investigation suggest the shooting is drug-related.

“Lifestyle choices are a big factor in many of our homicides. This can make for a tough holiday season for this family, as now this season is tarnished with the fact he was the victim of a homicide. Our focus now is to bring the answers they need,” said Shelton.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.