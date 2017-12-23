Man shot behind Norwood Elementary School on Saturday dies from - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Man shot behind Norwood Elementary School on Saturday dies from injuries

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

A shooting behind Norwood Elementary School left one man injured Saturday night.

It happened at 17th Avenue North and 32nd Place North.

Authorities have identified the victim as 43-year-old Tepe Edwards.

Sgt. Bryan Shelton with the Birmingham Police Department said the man suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported to the hospital.

Edwards succumbed to his injuries on Monday night and was pronounced dead by UAB Hospital staff.

Police say preliminary investigation suggest the shooting is drug-related.

“Lifestyle choices are a big factor in many of our homicides. This can make for a tough holiday season for this family, as now this season is tarnished with the fact he was the victim of a homicide. Our focus now is to bring the answers they need,” said Shelton.

