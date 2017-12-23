Teen charged in connection to 14-year-old's death in Birmingham

Police say 16-year-old Jordan Johnson has been charged in connection with the death of Bonner.

Johnson is being held in the Jefferson County Jail on $100,000 bond.

ORIGINAL: A 14-year-old boy lost his life after being shot in the chest on Saturday.

Birmingham police say the shooting happened around 1:30 p.m. in the 200 block of 12th Street West.

Sgt. Bryan Shelton identified the victim as Reynold Bonner, III. Officers found him suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest.

Paramedics to Bonner to a hospital where he died.

“Our investigators are working to piece together exactly what happened in this situation. This is a tragedy for this family especially with it being the holiday season. As a community, we need to wrap our arms around our young men and show them the value life, including their own,” Shelton said in a department-issued press release.

Investigators say there are two possible motives. The first suggests a drug transaction with some other males led to the shooting. The second suggests the victim attempted to rob another man.

The robbery theory came to light after a man claiming to be the shooter came to the administration building to talk. Authorities are questioning him and he has not been formally charged at this time.

