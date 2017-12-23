Police identify 14-year-old shot to death in Birmingham

A 15-year-old boy lost his life after being shot in the chest on Saturday.More >>
A 15-year-old boy lost his life after being shot in the chest on Saturday.More >>
Birmingham police are investigating an attack on a postal worker and the theft of packages.More >>
Birmingham police are investigating an attack on a postal worker and the theft of packages.More >>
A shooting behind Norwood Elementary School left one man injured Saturday night.More >>
A shooting behind Norwood Elementary School left one man injured Saturday night.More >>
Police have identified the suspected unruly passenger on a flight diverted to Birmingham Friday evening.More >>
Police have identified the suspected unruly passenger on a flight diverted to Birmingham Friday evening.More >>
The temperature has been on the fall throughout the day. We started off near 70 degrees as the heavier rain moved in earlier and now temperatures are in the 40s.More >>
The temperature has been on the fall throughout the day. We started off near 70 degrees as the heavier rain moved in earlier and now temperatures are in the 40s.More >>