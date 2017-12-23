USF wins 2nd straight Birmingham Bowl in thriller against Texas Tech.

Last year's Birmingham Bowl delivered an overtime thriller. This year's tried its best to match it.

South Florida topped Texas Tech 38-34 in a shootout decided in the final 16 seconds.

South Florida quarterback Quinton Flowers looked poised to lead the Bulls to a come-from-behind win for a second straight year. Flowers connected with Marquez Valdes-Scanting for a 64-yard score to give USF a 31-27 lead with 4:26 left in the game.

But TTU's Nic Shimonek connected with T.J. Vasher for a 25-yard touchdown with 1:31 left in the game. He was uncovered on the side of the end zone.

Even so, Flowers led the Bulls down the field on a seven-play, 75-yard drive that ate up 1:15 of the clock and put USF ahead 38-34. He capped off the drive with a 26-yard touchdown pass to Tyre McCants.

Texas Tech couldn't manage another score in the remaining 16 seconds.

Flowers passed for 311 yards and completed 17-of-34 passes and four touchdowns. He also led USF in rushing with 106 yards on 14 carries.

Shimonek finished with 370 yards on 29-of-56 passing and three touchdowns. He also threw two interceptions.

Justin Stockton led the Red Raiders in rushing with 103 yards on 18 carries.

The Bulls finish the season with 10 wins and just two losses while TTU finishes with only six wins and seven losses.

