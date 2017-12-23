Life-size elf decoration turns heads, even loses his own

ROCKPORT, Mass. (AP) - A life-size elf mannequin on display in a Massachusetts yard has been turning heads - and occasionally losing his own.

Actress Melissa McMeekin has been having a little fun by moving her 6-foot-tall elf doll to different locations outside her Rockport home.

During the countdown to Christmas, Daryl the red-suited elf has appeared seated on a tree branch, riding a bicycle, lying on a hammock and tied up like a hostage.

McMeekin tells the Gloucester Times her family has been getting a kick out of the double takes the moveable elf has elicited from passers-by. She says on one blustery day Daryl fell off his bike and his head landed a few feet away.

McMeekin's acting credits include "The Fighter," ''American Hustle" and other films.

