4 men wounded in Birmingham drive-by shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) - Authorities say four men were wounded in an early-morning drive-by shooting in Birmingham.

Police tell Al.com that the gunfire happened around 3 a.m. Saturday in west Birmingham.

Police said one of the men sustained life-threatening injuries.

Birmingham police Sgt. Bryan Shelton said the motive behind the shooting was not immediately known.

No suspects were apprehended in the immediate aftermath of the shooting.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.