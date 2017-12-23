FIRST ALERT: Wind Advisory in effect for Northeast Alabama

Strong gradient winds will continue through mid-afternoon ahead and behind a cold front in Northeast Alabama.

A Wind Advisory is now in effect and will continue until 3 p.m. this afternoon.

Winds of 15 to 25 mph with gusts near 35 mph will be possible. making for difficult driving and possibly bringing downed trees and larger limbs.

Unsecured outdoor decorations and patio furniture may also become displaced.

Take precautions with outdoor furniture and holiday decorations and drive carefully!

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.