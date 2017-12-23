Fred: Colder air to come

A cold front stretching southwest is helping spawn a line of showers and thunderstorms which are moving east and reaching northwestern edges of Central Alabama around sunrise. Ahead of the front, the activity has been limited to scattered showers across the area. The area of low pressure accompanying the front is quickly pulling northeast. Along the front, there will still be some rain and possibly a rumble of thunder along with the potential for some strong wind gusts but the threat for severe storms remains low. Given the rapid movement of the rain, the threat for flooding is also low. Even away from the rain areas; however, expect some gusty winds. Today's high temperatures have already been reached in Northwest Alabama with falling temperatures expected to continue across the remainder of the region through the day. Today`s cold front will have passed before the main Arctic air mass and associated cold front pushes through Sunday night after clouds linger for most of the day on Christmas Eve. There could even be a few lingering areas of light rain before a return to cold temperatures arrives by early Christmas morning.

Should there be any Christmas Eve flurries, these will likely remain north of our area. The cold and very dry air moves in overnight eliminating the remaining cloud cover and allowing temperatures on Christmas morning to fall below freezing across the northern parts of Central Alabama. It will remain very chilly Christmas Day although there will be considerably more sunshine. An area of Arctic high pressure will move through during the day bringing lighter winds by Monday night and helping allow temperatures to drop into the 26 to 29 degree range. Long-range forecast models show an area of moisture then overrunning the cold air at the surface by Wednesday but temperatures at the surface should remain above freezing even in North Alabama. The best rain chance may be Thursday and some areas in Northeast Alabama could be near-freezing and with another cold air mass dropping south out of Canada, precipitation should move out of the area before the cold air arrives Friday night.

