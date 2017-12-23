Children's insurance program to end in Alabama on Jan. 1

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - A program providing insurance for the children of low-income families in Alabama will stop enrollment on New Year's Day.

Al.com reports that the Children's Health Insurance Program will end a month after enrollment is halted. About 84,000 children in the state are at risk of losing health insurance if Congress does not renew funding for the program, which expired Sept. 30.

The state will have to find funding for another 77,000 children insured under Medicaid though the program. About 9 million children receive coverage through the program nationally, and many states plan to shutter the program as funds run out.

The program in Alabama funded by CHIP is known as ALL Kids, which has existed in the state since 1998. A program official says ALL Kids was very popular and successful.

