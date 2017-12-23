Fred: Saturday morning rain

Some heavy rain back to the north and west but this is not expected as the rain system moves across Central Alabama. Today our winds shift quickly and become more west/west-northwesterly through the morning and afternoon. We are expecting a cold front to begin making rapid progress this morning with a few storms moving into Northwest Alabama as we go through the morning hours. In the meantime, clouds and drizzle will linger ahead of the front. There will be a chance for some embedded thunderstorms along the front but instability will be limited so storms should remain below severe limits. In addition, the rain area is expected to move quickly, limiting ongoing rain areas which should limit widespread flooding threats. We will see today's high temperatures early in Northwest Alabama with readings falling behind the front. The cold front is expected to move through Central Alabama through the day and by this afternoon and evening. Rain areas will become weaker but there could still be a few areas of unsettled weather to the south and east but again chances for stronger storms will be limited.

Overall, the biggest impacts will be wet roads affecting Christmas weekend travel. By tonight, the front will be south and east of our area ending rain chances for all of Central Alabama. High pressure builds in tomorrow leading to cooler temperatures but not as cold as you might expect, effectively leading to mild temperatures overall for Christmas Eve afternoon. There will be another surge of colder air by Monday morning as another area of high pressure sinks south dropping temperatures to below freezing for most of Central Alabama Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Most of the region will remain clear and dry on Christmas. Long range forecast models differ on the extended forecast for Tuesday through Friday. The latest solutions outlook us for a light cold rain for Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday but the long-range forecast is still a bit uncertain this morning. Have a nice Christmas weekend.

