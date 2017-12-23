Will voters listen as GOP tries to stop the next Roy Moore?

By NICHOLAS RICCARDI and SCOTT SONNER

Associated Press

RENO, Nev. (AP) - Republicans who hope that Roy Moore's loss in Alabama makes life harder for other insurgents may find that primary voters aren't on the same page.

In Arizona, Mississippi and Nevada, entrenched Republicans are wary of outsiders trying to claim their party's Senate nominations. They fear those candidates would be unelectable against Democrats. Like Moore, the insurgent candidates are backed by former White House adviser Steve Bannon.

Republicans connected to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell have been blaming Bannon for the Alabama loss and hoping to dissuade donors from funding his other candidates.

But some of the party's primary voters have a deep distrust of McConnell and party leaders in general and may not listen.

