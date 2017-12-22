FIRST ALERT: Heavy rain expect early Saturday

Expect clouds and low visibility during the overnight. Temperatures will hold in the lower to mid-60s.

A line of heavy rain and even some thunderstorms will track through the state early tomorrow. It is possible we could have some strong wind gusts associated with the line. We could see a brief wind gust over 40 mph. The strongest storms will remain to the north in the Tennessee Valley. The overall severe threat still remains low. The line is developing ahead of a very strong cold front. Temperatures will fall into the mid-50s during the afternoon. We could see some clearing Saturday evening with lows in the lower 40s.

Sunday will be partly sunny with highs in the lower 50s. The sky will be clear on Christmas Eve. Expect overnight lows around 30. Christmas Day will be mostly sunny with temperatures in the mid-40s. Expect more sunshine on Tuesday with a slight warming trend. Highs will reach the lower 50s.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.