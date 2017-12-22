Charities see drop in donations due to recent hurricanes

Because of the Hurricanes in Florida and Texas, Greater Birmingham Ministries and other charities are seeing a drop in donations.

Friday, volunteers were busy filling bags of toys and other items for numerous families across the area so that they can have a merry Christmas.

We’re told this year donations are down anywhere from 40-50 percent compared to last year that’s due to people sending donations to hurricane-affected areas. The drop in donations is not stopping Greater Birmingham Miniseries from losing faith knowing things will work out for the families they serve.

"This is Christmas. Alabamians are always generous especially here in this city. I got on faith that it will happen and it has happened. People come through for us,” Sarah Price with Greater Birmingham Ministries said.

This organization still needs gifts for 10-12-year-olds. That age group is often times overlooked when it comes to donations.

You can contact GBM at 205-326-6821 or drop by their office at 2304 12th Avenue North near downtown. You can make an online donation here: https://gbm.ourpowerbase.net/civicrm/contribute/transact?reset=1&id=2

