Unruly passenger causes flight to be diverted to Birmingham - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Breaking

Unruly passenger causes flight to be diverted to Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

A Southwest Airlines flight traveling from Nashville to Tampa was diverted to Birmingham due to an unruly passenger, according to Toni Herrera-Bast with Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport.

A witness saw officials escorting the passenger off the plane and out of the concourse.

The flight landed in Birmingham at 6:15 p.m.

Sgt Bryan Shelton with the Birmingham Police Department said flight attendant was assaulted while a man was being disorderly.

The flight attendant was not injured and Shelton is not sure if charges will be pressed.

Shelton said passengers subdued the suspect.

When the plane landed, police say the suspect became confrontational and resisted the officers trying to remove him.

Investigators say the man was highly intoxicated.

No passengers were harmed.

Southwest Airlines released the following statement:

The crew in command of Flight 5024 from Nashville to Tampa diverted to Birmingham due to an unruly passenger. Once safely on the ground, local law enforcement removed the Customer from the aircraft.  The flight has departed Birmingham and will now arrive in Tampa about an hour behind schedule.

