88-year-old barber still snipping along with Christmas Eve birthday approaching

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

On Birmingham's north side, inside Honeymoon Barber shop--you'll find a true living legend when it comes to cutting hair.

Raymond Weary has been cutting hair nearly 75 years.

“It ran in my family.  My brother was a barber.  My mother taught him how to cut hair.  I had cousins, uncles--so it's an old family trade,” he said.

Four days a week, you'll find him at the shop: clipping, edging and providing laughs.

And he doesn't plan to quit anytime soon despite his age.

“I have a birthday coming up Sunday--Christmas Eve.  I'll be 89 years old,” he said with a smile. “I don't know how an 89-year old man is supposed to feel, but I feel good.  If I was to go home and sit down, my muscles won't move, I'd become inactive and this gives me something to look forward to on a daily basis.”

When he was in the military in the 1950s, Weary said he would sometimes cut up to forty heads a day.

Now, he said he can do between twenty-five to thirty, depending on the day of the week.

Some of Weary's customers, like Billy Jones, have been with him for decades and use him as inspiration.

“That motivates me,” Jones said. “He's about five years older than me and that makes me go forward.”

As for how he's able to keep going, Weary said it's no secret.

“People ask me that often and I tell them the Lord is doing it.  I couldn't do it.  I give it all to God because He's doing it for me,” he said. “And I hope the Lord will continue to let me be around for many more years because that's what I try to do is be a servant.”

