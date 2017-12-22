Justice Dept. puts conditions on Vulcan Materials plan

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) - Federal officials say a Birmingham-based aggregate company will have to divest 17 aggregate facilities to move ahead with a planned $900 million acquisition.

The Justice Department made the announcement regarding Vulcan Materials' acquisition of Aggregates USA from SPO Partners.

The department says it has reached a settlement requiring Vulcan to divest all of Aggregates USA's quarries, plants and yards in Knoxville, Tennessee; Tri-Cities, Tennessee; and Abingdon, Virginia.

Vulcan and Aggregates USA produce and sell coarse aggregate - a type of crushed stone - to customers such as the Tennessee and Virginia Departments of Transportation. The department said in a news release that the divestiture will ensure that taxpayers in Tennessee and Virginia benefit from robust competition.

