Festive decorations earn 3 women special recognition from Birmingham Housing Authority

Sumiton police said a couple was found overdosed in their car in a Walmart parking lot.More >>
Sumiton police said a couple was found overdosed in their car in a Walmart parking lot.More >>
Some heavy rain back to the north and west but this is not expected as the rain system moves across Central Alabama.More >>
Some heavy rain back to the north and west but this is not expected as the rain system moves across Central Alabama.More >>
With Alabama politics, these days it is safe to say to expect the unexpected.More >>
With Alabama politics, these days it is safe to say to expect the unexpected.More >>
A line of heavy rain and even some thunderstorms will track through the state early tomorrow. It is possible we could have some strong wind gusts associated with the line.More >>
A line of heavy rain and even some thunderstorms will track through the state early tomorrow. It is possible we could have some strong wind gusts associated with the line.More >>