Festive decorations earn 3 women special recognition from Birmingham Housing Authority

Pride in where you live is not limited by the size of your paycheck.

That’s what Michael Lundy believes.

Lundy is the president and CEO of the Birmingham Housing Authority and Friday, the BHA honored three residents for showing the true spirit of Christmas in their communities through their holiday decorations.

The women received the BHA’s Spirit of the Holiday Season Award.

This is the first year they’ve been given out.

The first two awards went to identical twin sisters, Norma Jean and Irma Jean Parks.

They've lived around the block from each other in the Southtown housing community since the 1970s and every year, they have decorated their homes and lawns in festive lights and decorations.

"It just came to me,” sister Irma Parks says, speaking of her decision to decorate.

“I was going to just do the window but then I said, 'No. Let me go on ahead and make everything pretty out here.' Kids love it because they love to pass by and say, 'Ooooh. That's so pretty, ma'am.'"

Barbara Merchant has lived in the Harris Homes Community for more than 20 years and every year she's decorated not only her unit but the entire building.

"I have a love for the community--the pride. If you don't have a Christmas spirit. That's why I enjoy doing it,” Merchant says.

The ladies received a yard sign announcing their special honor.

The ladies say it's their hope that others will see what they've done the pride it's brought and follow suit---having fun decorating like they do.

