Festive decorations earn 3 women special recognition from Birmin - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Festive decorations earn 3 women special recognition from Birmingham Housing Authority

Source: WBRC Source: WBRC
BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

Pride in where you live is not limited by the size of your paycheck.

That’s what Michael Lundy believes.

Lundy is the president and CEO of the Birmingham Housing Authority and Friday, the BHA honored three residents for showing the true spirit of Christmas in their communities through their holiday decorations.

The women received the BHA’s Spirit of the Holiday Season Award.

This is the first year they’ve been given out.

The first two awards went to identical twin sisters, Norma Jean and Irma Jean Parks.

They've lived around the block from each other in the Southtown housing community since the 1970s and every year, they have decorated their homes and lawns in festive lights and decorations.

"It just came to me,” sister Irma Parks says, speaking of her decision to decorate.

“I was going to just do the window but then I said, 'No.  Let me go on ahead and make everything pretty out here.'   Kids love it because they love to pass by and say, 'Ooooh. That's so pretty, ma'am.'"

Barbara Merchant has lived in the Harris Homes Community for more than 20 years and every year she's decorated not only her unit but the entire building.

"I have a love for the community--the pride.  If you don't have a Christmas spirit.  That's why I enjoy doing it,” Merchant says.

The ladies received a yard sign announcing their special honor.

The ladies say it's their hope that others will see what they've done the pride it's brought and follow suit---having fun decorating like they do.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved. 

  • NewsMore>>

  • breaking

    Birmingham police investigating drive-by shooting

    Birmingham police investigating drive-by shooting

    Saturday, December 23 2017 6:39 AM EST2017-12-23 11:39:02 GMT
    (Source: JD Williams/WBRC)(Source: JD Williams/WBRC)
    Birmingham police are investigating a drive-by shooting that happened around 4 this morning near 3rd Avenue. According to police, two cars were headed south between 9th Street North and 3rd Avenue when a third car approached and opened fire on both vehicles. Four people were shot with one suffering life-threatening injuries. No arrests have been made at this time. Check back for more updates on this developing story. Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.More >>
    Birmingham police are investigating a drive-by shooting that happened around 4 this morning near 3rd Avenue. According to police, two cars were headed south between 9th Street North and 3rd Avenue when a third car approached and opened fire on both vehicles. Four people were shot with one suffering life-threatening injuries. No arrests have been made at this time. Check back for more updates on this developing story. Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.More >>

  • News

    Police: Parents high on heroin lose control of car with child in back seat

    Police: Parents high on heroin lose control of car with child in back seat

    Saturday, December 23 2017 6:05 AM EST2017-12-23 11:05:12 GMT

    Sumiton police said a couple was found overdosed in their car in a Walmart parking lot.

    More >>

    Sumiton police said a couple was found overdosed in their car in a Walmart parking lot.

    More >>

  • Fred: Saturday morning rain

    Fred: Saturday morning rain

    Saturday, December 23 2017 5:54 AM EST2017-12-23 10:54:43 GMT
    (Source: Fred Hunter/WBRC)(Source: Fred Hunter/WBRC)

    Some heavy rain back to the north and west but this is not expected as the rain system moves across Central Alabama.  

    More >>

    Some heavy rain back to the north and west but this is not expected as the rain system moves across Central Alabama.  

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly