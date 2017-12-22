More Americans hitting the road this Christmas season - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

News

More Americans hitting the road this Christmas season

Source: Raycom images Source: Raycom images
BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

With Christmas just two days away, millions of Americans are hitting the roads.

And state troopers are ramping up patrols to help make sure you and your family get to your destination safely.

According to AAA, more than 97 million Americans will hit the roadways this holiday season.

That's about three percent more than last year.

As a result, there will be more state troopers out as well.

In fact, the state received a special grant to help pay for some of that overtime.

The big message this season--the same as it is all year long--buckle up--especially on these wet roadways.

Corporal Steve Smith advises drivers to slow down, leave a little earlier when heading out to your destination and always buckle up.

And another reminder he gives--do not drink and drive.

Troopers will be keeping an eye out for those who choose to do that as well.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved. 

  • NewsMore>>

  • breaking

    Birmingham police investigating drive-by shooting

    Birmingham police investigating drive-by shooting

    Saturday, December 23 2017 6:39 AM EST2017-12-23 11:39:02 GMT
    (Source: JD Williams/WBRC)(Source: JD Williams/WBRC)
    Birmingham police are investigating a drive-by shooting that happened around 4 this morning near 3rd Avenue. According to police, two cars were headed south between 9th Street North and 3rd Avenue when a third car approached and opened fire on both vehicles. Four people were shot with one suffering life-threatening injuries. No arrests have been made at this time. Check back for more updates on this developing story. Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.More >>
    Birmingham police are investigating a drive-by shooting that happened around 4 this morning near 3rd Avenue. According to police, two cars were headed south between 9th Street North and 3rd Avenue when a third car approached and opened fire on both vehicles. Four people were shot with one suffering life-threatening injuries. No arrests have been made at this time. Check back for more updates on this developing story. Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.More >>

  • News

    Police: Parents high on heroin lose control of car with child in back seat

    Police: Parents high on heroin lose control of car with child in back seat

    Saturday, December 23 2017 6:05 AM EST2017-12-23 11:05:12 GMT

    Sumiton police said a couple was found overdosed in their car in a Walmart parking lot.

    More >>

    Sumiton police said a couple was found overdosed in their car in a Walmart parking lot.

    More >>

  • Fred: Saturday morning rain

    Fred: Saturday morning rain

    Saturday, December 23 2017 5:54 AM EST2017-12-23 10:54:43 GMT
    (Source: Fred Hunter/WBRC)(Source: Fred Hunter/WBRC)

    Some heavy rain back to the north and west but this is not expected as the rain system moves across Central Alabama.  

    More >>

    Some heavy rain back to the north and west but this is not expected as the rain system moves across Central Alabama.  

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly