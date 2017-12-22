More Americans hitting the road this Christmas season

With Christmas just two days away, millions of Americans are hitting the roads.

And state troopers are ramping up patrols to help make sure you and your family get to your destination safely.

According to AAA, more than 97 million Americans will hit the roadways this holiday season.

That's about three percent more than last year.

As a result, there will be more state troopers out as well.

In fact, the state received a special grant to help pay for some of that overtime.

The big message this season--the same as it is all year long--buckle up--especially on these wet roadways.

Corporal Steve Smith advises drivers to slow down, leave a little earlier when heading out to your destination and always buckle up.

And another reminder he gives--do not drink and drive.

Troopers will be keeping an eye out for those who choose to do that as well.

