Peppercorn Beef Tenderloin With Fresh Herb Relish & Horseradish Cream

Ingredients:

1 {4-lb to 5-lb} trimmed beef tenderloin
1 Tbsp coarsely ground black peppercorns, freshly milled
1 Tbsp kosher salt
Fresh Herb Relish
Horseradish Cream

Directions:
Let the beef stand at room temperature for 1 hour. Preheat the oven to 475 degrees. Combine the salt & pepper in a ramekin. Rub the mixture on all sides of the beef. Place the beef on a lightly greased rack on a foil-lined half sheet pan. Tuck about 3 inches of the smallest part of the beef under, creating a relatively even thickness for the entire piece of beef. 
Bake 25 to 35 minutes or until the desired degree of doneness is reached. Remove from the oven & let stand for 20 minutes. Meanwhile, prepare the Fresh Herb Relish. Brush over the top & sides of the tenderloin. Prepare the Horseradish Cream & serve with the beef.
 

Horseradish Cream

Ingredients:

1 cup sour cream
3 Tbsp prepared horseradish
1 Tbsp Dijon mustard
1 small scallion, minced
1 Tbsp chopped fresh parsley
Kosher salt & freshly ground pepper

Directions:

Combine all of the ingredients. Season generously with salt & pepper to taste. Use as directed

