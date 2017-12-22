Peppercorn Beef Tenderloin With Fresh Herb Relish & Horseradish Cream

Ingredients:

1 {4-lb to 5-lb} trimmed beef tenderloin

1 Tbsp coarsely ground black peppercorns, freshly milled

1 Tbsp kosher salt

Fresh Herb Relish

Horseradish Cream

Directions:

Let the beef stand at room temperature for 1 hour. Preheat the oven to 475 degrees. Combine the salt & pepper in a ramekin. Rub the mixture on all sides of the beef. Place the beef on a lightly greased rack on a foil-lined half sheet pan. Tuck about 3 inches of the smallest part of the beef under, creating a relatively even thickness for the entire piece of beef.

Bake 25 to 35 minutes or until the desired degree of doneness is reached. Remove from the oven & let stand for 20 minutes. Meanwhile, prepare the Fresh Herb Relish. Brush over the top & sides of the tenderloin. Prepare the Horseradish Cream & serve with the beef.



Horseradish Cream

Ingredients:

1 cup sour cream

3 Tbsp prepared horseradish

1 Tbsp Dijon mustard

1 small scallion, minced

1 Tbsp chopped fresh parsley

Kosher salt & freshly ground pepper

Directions:

Combine all of the ingredients. Season generously with salt & pepper to taste. Use as directed

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.