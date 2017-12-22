Classic Buttermilk Pound Cake With Bourbon Praline Sauce

Ingredients:

1 1/2 cups butter, softened

3 cups sugar

5 eggs, room temperature

2 Tbsp fresh lemon juice

2 tsp vanilla extract

3 cups all purpose flour

1 cup whole buttermilk

Directions:

Preheat the oven to 325 degrees. Grease & flour 1 {10-inch} tube pan or 2 {9-x 5-inch} loaf pans. Cream the butter & the sugar with an electric stand mixer on Medium speed until light & fluffy, about 5 minutes. Add the eggs, one at a time & mix until well blended. Add the lemon juice & the vanilla.

Blend in the flour alternately with the buttermilk, mixing on Low speed. Spoon the batter evenly into the prepared pan.

Bake 1 hour & 15 minutes to 1 hour & 25 minutes or until a long wooden pick tests clean when inserted into the center of the cake.

Cool the cake in the pan for 10 minutes. Run a small palate knife between the cake & the pan edge. Remove the cake from the pan.

Cool completely on a wire rack.

Bourbon Praline Sauce



2 1/2 cups sugar

1 cup water

1 cup heavy cream

3 Tbsp butter

1/4 cup bourbon

1 tsp pure vanilla extract

1 {6-oz} package pecan halves, toasted & coarsely chopped

Stir together the sugar & water in a 3 1/2-quart heavy bottomed saucepan. Do not stir the mixture again until you are ready to add the cream & do not use this spoon again. Bring the mixture to a boil over High heat & cook 15 to 20 minutes or until the sugar begins to turn the color of honey. Remove the pan from the heat & gently swirl the mixture in the pan until you reach an amber color. Place the pot down & stand aside as you slowly add the cream stirring carefully & rapidly with a long handled wooden spoon. It will bubble vigorously releasing a lot of steam. Place the pot back over the heat for a minute or two to smooth any lumps. Stir in the butter & remaining ingredients. The caramel will be extremely hot. Stir gently while adding the bourbon to subside any additional bubbling that may occur. Store in the refrigerator up to 2 weeks. Warm the sauce before serving.

Recipes & Ideas Developed & Produced By Rebecca Gordon. Visit Rebecca' s Buttermilk Lipstick: A culinary & entertaining brand featuring practical cooking techniques for everyday cooks - http://buttermilklipstick.com.



Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.