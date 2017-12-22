Former Fort McClellan HQ sold for independent living center

ANNISTON, Ala. (AP) - The agency created to redevelop a former Army base in Alabama has sold the headquarters area for $2.3 million to a group that plans to renovate it for $23 million as an independent living complex.

The McClellan Development Authority says the headquarters and four multi-story barracks are to be turned into 120 independent living apartments and other facilities including a clubhouse and fitness center.

Residents will also get priority access to assisted living and memory support units that already are open on the former Fort McClelland, which the Army closed in 2000.

The authority says bond sales are to finance the 10-acre (4-hectare) project, with the sale planned in January and renovation and construction to start in 2019.

