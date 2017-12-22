Lemon-Thyme Green Beans

Ingredients:

2 lbs green beans

1/4 cup butter

1 shallot, minced {about 2 Tbsp}

The juice of a lemon

2 Tbsp fresh thyme leaves

Kosher salt & freshly ground pepper

Directions:

Blanch the green beans in boiling water 4 minutes. Drain & shock in ice water.

Melt the butter in a very large, heavy skillet over Medium heat.

Sauté the shallots 3 to 4 minutes or until tender.

Add the green beans & cook 1 to 2 minutes or until heated through Stir in the lemon juice & the thyme. Season with salt & pepper.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.