Lemon-Thyme Green Beans

Ingredients:

2 lbs green beans
1/4 cup butter
1 shallot, minced {about 2 Tbsp}
The juice of a lemon
2 Tbsp fresh thyme leaves
Kosher salt & freshly ground pepper

Directions:

Blanch the green beans in boiling water 4 minutes. Drain & shock in ice water. 
Melt the butter in a very large, heavy skillet over Medium heat. 
Sauté the shallots 3 to 4 minutes or until tender. 
Add the green beans & cook 1 to 2 minutes or until heated through Stir in the lemon juice & the thyme. Season with salt & pepper. 

