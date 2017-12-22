Crispy Oven Roasted New Potatoes

Ingredients:

3 lbs petite new potatoes

1/3 cup olive or vegetable oil

2 tsp kosher salt

Freshly ground pepper

Directions:

Preheat the oven to 425 degrees. Cut the new potatoes in half. Toss the potatoes with a 1/4 cup of the oil & the salt in a large bowl.

Brush the remaining oil generously onto a half sheet pan. Pour the potatoes onto the pan & position them cut side down.

Bake about 1 hour or until the cut sides are golden brown. The oil will be sizzling on the sheet pan surface.

Remove the potatoes from the oven & gently loosen with a small palate knife. Season with the pepper.

