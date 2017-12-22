Netflix is dropping a second Dave Chappelle special on New Year' - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Netflix is dropping a second Dave Chappelle special on New Year's Eve


By Liam Mathews,

Happy New Year from Netflix and Dave Chappelle!

The streaming service announced Friday that it will be dropping a second Chappelle stand-up special on New Year's Eve, called The Bird Revelation, to accompany the previously announced special Equanimity.

The Bird Revelation was taped Nov. 20 at the Comedy Store in Los Angeles. It will bring the total of Chappelle stand-up specials released in 2017 to four, after March's The Age of Spin and Deep in the Heart of Texas and Equanimity. Equanimity and The Bird Revelation are the first to be taped in 2017, though. They'll find Chappelle talking about the absurdity of life in Trump's America.

Chappelle, who famously walked away from his beloved Comedy Central sketch show Chappelle's Show in 2005, has returned to the public eye in a big way in the past year or so, starting with his Emmy-winning appearance hosting Saturday Night Live in November 2016.

After you watch the Netflix specials on New Year's Eve, you can watch a Chappelle's Show marathon on Comedy Central New Year's Day.

Dave Chappelle: Equanimity and Dave Chappelle: The Bird Revelation arrive on Netflix Sunday, Dec. 31.

