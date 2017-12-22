UAB falls to Ohio in Bahamas Bowl

UAB's reached its goal of making it back to a bowl game. But the Blazers will have to wait another year to reach their goal of winning one.

Ohio beat UAB 41-6 Saturday in fourth annual Bahamas Bowl.

UAB only managed two field goals in the game. Nick Vogel nailed kicks from 34 and 25 yards out. It was good enough for the Blazers' lowest point total of the season.

Yardage wise, UAB played well enough to score more points, or at least a touchdown. But the Blazers finished 3-of-15 on third downs and saw many of their drives end in punts.

A.J. Erdely passed for 248 yards and completed 24-of-45 passes.

UAB gained only 99 yards on the ground. Spencer Brown led with 37 yards on 13 carries.

UAB may have come up short in the post season, but the Blazers certainly had a better regular season than expected in their first year back. Their Conference USA peers voted them to come in last place in the conference before the season began.

They finished 8-5 overall and 6-2 in conference play.

