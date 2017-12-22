BBJ: Top business headlines in Birmingham

Ty West with the Birmingham Business Journal joined us to look at local business headlines. He discussed the announcement of the Air Force's F-35 Joint Strike Fighter mission coming to Alabama and the impact it will have. He also discussed how downtown Birmingham incentives are evolving with the city center's comeback and Buffalo Wild Wings coming to the Parkside district. For more on these and other business stories, visit www.birminghambusinessjournal.com.

