Legendary sports broadcaster Dick Enberg dead at 82

A revival of Fresh Prince of Bel-Air has been knocking around Hollywood for two years, after Will Smith revealed that he'd be rebooting the series himself, as a producer.

Broadcaster Dick Enberg, the voice of -- at various points -- UCLA basketball, the California Angels and the San Diego Padres who also called several Super Bowls, Olympics and Final Fours has died

Home for the holidays and not sure what to watch? TV Guide's Editor-in-Chief Mickey O'Connor has a few suggestions. Here's what you should stream this weekend.

For those of you still trying to wrap your head around the enigmatic time-traveling drama Dark, there's some good news ahead.



Broadcaster Dick Enberg, the voice of -- at various points -- UCLA basketball, the California Angels and the San Diego Padres who also called several Super Bowls, Olympics and Final Fours has died, the Associated Press reports. He was 82.

Enberg was known for his two catchphrases: "Oh my!" during exciting plays and "touch 'em all" when a player was rounding the bases after a home run. During his nearly 60-year career, he called baseball, football, basketball, tennis, golf and Olympic sports and hosted two game shows, The Perfect Match and Baffle.

His first job was as a radio station custodian in Mount Pleasant, MI, when he was a college junior. He worked his way up to on-air appearances on weekends. His first big job, starting in 1957, was calling Indiana Hoosiers football and basketball games.

From 1966 to 1977, he was the voice of UCLA's then-unstoppable basketball team, which won eight championships during his tenure. His last regular job was calling San Diego Padres games, which he did from 2010 until his retirement in 2016. He also did play-by-play for NFL on NBC for more than 20 years.

Enberg won 13 Sports Emmy Awards and a Lifetime Achievement Emmy. He received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and UCLA named its Media Center in Pauley Pavilion after Enberg this year.

Enberg was born Feb. 28, 1935, in Mount Clemens, MI. He is survived by his wife Barbara, two sons and three daughters.

