Centre police looking for missing 50-year-old man - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Centre police looking for missing 50-year-old man

By Julie Rockett, Digital Content Producer
CENTRE, AL (WBRC) -

Centre police need your help finding a missing man.

Daniel Wayne Kay, 50, went to the Centre ER Wednesday and was apparently on his way back home after his visit.

Kay was seen at the red light on the Centre Bypass headed in the direction of Leesburg around 11 a.m., moments later at 11:15 he was seen on Leesburg Police Department Cameras on Highway 68 traveling toward Sand Rock.

Kay has not been seen or heard from since then.

He is 5’10" and weighs around 180 pounds. At this time he has a shaved head and has facial hair. 

Kay was driving a 1994 green Isuzu 4×4 single cab pickup with an Alabama handicap tag.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Cherokee County 9-1-1 or Centre Police at (256) 927-3661.

