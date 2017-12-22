Free holiday garbage & recycling drop-off event in Tuscaloosa Saturday

To alleviate the extra garbage created during the Christmas holiday week, the City of Tuscaloosa will host a garbage d rop-off event Saturday, Dec. 23, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the Curry Environmental Services facility. The Curry facility is located at 3440 Kauloosa Ave.



Although participants will be required to check in and complete a participation form, the event is free and open to anyone.

Along with bringing extra bags of holiday garbage, the City of Tuscaloosa encourages citizens to recycle cardboard boxes, wrapping paper, plastic #1 containers, plastic #2 bottles, plastic bags, steel ‘soup’ cans, aluminum cans, newspaper and magazines in the appropriate recycling containers onsite.



According to statistics provided by the City of Tuscaloosa, the average U.S. household creates 25 percent more garbage during the holiday season.



The City of Tuscaloosa will not collect garbage, trash or recycling Monday. Dec. 25 or Monday, Jan. 1. Routes those weeks will delayed one day.



For more information about holiday garbage d rop-off or other environmental events, visit tuscaloosa.com or call Tuscaloosa 311 at 205-248-5311.



Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.