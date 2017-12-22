Mickey: Cold air after Saturday rain

We begin our Friday, December 22nd with overcast skies, temps in the 50s and light winds.

Today look for scattered, light showers across our area, highs in the mid-60s and south winds around 5 mph.

Tonight will likely have some areas with patchy drizzle, other areas with scattered showers mostly cloudy everywhere else with south winds at 10-15 mph.

We are looking at our best chance of rain for Saturday to likely fall in the late morning to early afternoon across our area. Heavy rain is possible along with a few thunderstorms...temp should begin falling as the front moves through.

Saturday night, expect mostly cloudy skies, lows near 42 and north winds at 5-10 mph.

Sunday will likely see clouds linger but cooler air will be noticed.

By Christmas morning our temps are expected in the upper 20s to low 30s, highs in the 40s under variably cloudy skies.

A chance of showers returns by Thursday of next week.

