Donations come in quickly to help a wounded dog in Tuscaloosa

Animal lovers in the Tuscaloosa area have pulled together quickly, in hopes of saving the life of a dog found with gunshot wounds.
According to a Facebook post by the Tuscaloosa Metro Animal Shelter, the dog, who they are calling Keller, was found Wednesday evening with a broken jaw, broken leg, and ruptured eye. By Thursday, online donations already exceeded the $4000 funding goal.
As of Thursday evening, Keller had been transferred to a vet who can perform the necessary surgeries, but the vet was still working to get the dog stable enough for surgery. However, shelter staff said Keller was being administered pain medication to keep him comfortable.
See the Facebook posts about Keller here: http://bit.ly/2zgUOxo
See the online fundraiser page here: http://bit.ly/2CY7Wtw
