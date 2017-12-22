1 person killed in early morning crash on I-65 SB in Shelby Co.

Birmingham police are investigating a drive-by shooting that happened around 4 this morning near 3rd Avenue. According to police, two cars were headed south between 9th Street North and 3rd Avenue when a third car approached and opened fire on both vehicles. Four people were shot with one suffering life-threatening injuries. No arrests have been made at this time. Check back for more updates on this developing story. Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.

