From Canton Tiger to LSU Tiger: JUCO All-American Damien Lewis heading to SEC

The Early Signing Period continues in college pigskin. You already know Malik Heath, James Williams, and Cam White are thinking Southeastern Conference.

But did you know there's a fourth metro standout that put pen to paper to play in the SEC?

Meet Damien Lewis. The former Canton Tiger is now an LSU Tiger. Big D was a two-time NJCAA All-American at Northwest. We caught up with the offensive lineman Thursday on all things Bayou Bengals.

"LSU was my dream school," Lewis said. "It was my dream when I was younger. Me and my brother, I used to play defensive line and we had wanted to go to LSU. So, that was my dream school signing with them. Don't give up! Don't give up on your dream. Just keep moving forward. Just keep pushing. When it gets hard, just keep battling. God has something in store for you an you never know what you'll get. Your dream is right in front of you, so just keep moving and just keep working hard. The sky is the limit."

