West Blocton mom starts coat drive in honor of her daughter killed

A West Blocton mom is giving back to others in honor of her daughter killed in Tuscaloosa last year.

The Salvation Army is collecting coats for the homeless and anyone in need Saturday.

Well, they can expect a big donation from the West Blocton community thanks to that mom pushing to keep her daughter's memory of kindness alive.

“I wanted people to have nice things, the kids things, the woman's things. The baby things,” said Crystal Crawford.

Crystal Crawford found comfort in collecting these items when she learned after her daughter's death that the missing food in her fridge was going to someone who needed it.

“Kaci was feeding the homeless man and that touched me more than anything to know how generous my child was,” said Crawford.

The homeless man she speaks of came to Kaci's viewing and shared with her how she lent him a helping hand.

Crystal knew she had to keep those acts of kindness going even though she isn't here anymore.

“It was like she was saying please help,” said Crawford.

Kaci was just 17- years old with a promising future ahead when her mom says a car crashed into hers on Highway 11 last year, cutting her life short.

Crystal took us inside Kaci's bedroom.

"It is [hard.] She had a big heart. She actually got prom queen,” said Crawford.

While she became compelled to start this coat drive and help families during this holiday season. At this time of year, she misses Kaci even more and has a message for parents watching at home.

“I've missed her senior year of softball, I miss the laughter. Cherish your children they can be here one day and gone the next,” said Crawford.

The Crawford Family will be at the Salvation Army at 10 a.m. in Tuscaloosa helping with the coat drive Saturday and they encourage you to come out too.

