Wes: Scattered showers and patchy fog after midnight; heavier rain returns Saturday

WET WEATHER RETURNS OVERNIGHT: Clouds will be on the increase for the remainder of the night and we could see a few showers in the early morning hours, especially over West Alabama. Temperatures will slowly rise into the mid-50s for most areas by sunrise. There may also be some patchy fog around in the early morning, especially south and southwest.

HEAVIER RAIN AND THUNDER BY EARLY SATURDAY: The chance for scattered showers will continue throughout the day on Friday. I can’t rule out a few isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon as temperatures rise into the 60s. We will be tracking a line of heavier rain and embedded storms that will impact the area during the morning hours on Saturday. Some of the data suggests this will move rather quickly, possibly tapering off from west to east by early afternoon. I’m still not too concerned about severe storms given the limited instability but we will need to keep an eye on the potential for localized flooding. If you’re attending the Birmingham Bowl, I would plan on wet weather, especially for the 11 a.m. kickoff time. Hopefully, the faster solution will pan out and the rain will quickly shift east during the game. There will be a drop in temperatures during the day on Saturday. We will likely reach our high temperature very early in the day (mid-60s), with a drop in temperatures during the afternoon, with low to middle 50s by sunset time.

CHRISTMAS EVE AND CHRISTMAS DAY: An arctic air mass will impact the country this weekend and we will begin to feel the effects of this colder air on Sunday. Highs will only reach the upper 40s to low 50s but there will be some sunshine returning. We will also have a cold northwest wind, which will make it feel extra-chilly. Dry weather is expected as Santa arrives Sunday night, with lows in the 20s. Christmas Day will be cold and dry, with sunshine and highs in the 40s.

FIRST ALERT FOR MORE RAIN NEXT THURSDAY: If you have some off time next Tuesday and Wednesday you will have nice weather. Each day will feature sunshine and highs in the 50s. Lows will be in the freezing range, especially early on Tuesday. The next rainmaker will bring clouds Wednesday night, with showers returning on Thursday. Mickey will have more updates on the weather for the weekend and Christmas begging at 4 a.m. on Good Day Alabama. I will also be updating the forecast on the WBRC First Alert Weather App. You can download the app by searching WBRC in your App Store.

