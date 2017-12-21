Man pulled from 18-wheeler after it crashes into a creek

An 18-Wheeler crashed into a creek Thursday afternoon.

Jack Self with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office confirmed it happened on Hwy. 78 at Five Mile Creek. According to officials, the driver was headed east when he ran off the road in between two guard rails.

The truck left behind tire marks as it hit a mound of dirt and launched into Five Mile Creek.

Authorities say the call came in around 5 p.m. and the Graysville Fire Department responded and started the rescue process.

Fire Chief Kenneth Booth said it took about 15 minutes total to rescue the driver.

“Obviously, every second counts when there’s injuries involved and when there’s a person that is trapped in the water. That does take priority in us getting to the scene,” Booth said.

He said his firefighters were in waist deep water working to rescue the driver.

Authorities say two Good Samaritans held the driver's head above water.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.