Deputies: Fight among teens leads to shooting in Docena; 1 injured

A fight among teenagers in Jefferson County led to one person being shot Thursday afternoon in Docena.

Jefferson County Sheriff's Deputies say several teens were arguing when a fight broke out. One of the teens called friends to come help and one of the friends brought a firearm.

The victim suffered a non-life-threatening wound to the hand.

A witness trailed the shooter to Hueytown where they were taken into custody by police.

