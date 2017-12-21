Hoover PD investigating armed robbery at hotel

Hoover police are investigating an armed robbery at a hotel Thursday morning.

Police were called to the Hyatt Place Hotel in the 4600 block of Highway 280 around 6:10 a.m.

Authorities say a black male wearing a grey hoodie, gold glasses, with his face covered came into the hotel and went behind the front counter where he tried to open a cash drawer, but wasn't successful.

The man then went into the kitchen area when he pulled a handgun on two employees and made them go to the front desk where he demanded they they open the register. Police say the man took some money from the register and then ran off. No one was hurt.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Brad Fountain at 205-444-7562.

If you wish to remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward, you are encouraged to call Crime Stoppers of Metro Alabama at 205-254-7777.

