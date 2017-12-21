New Year's Eve at Alabama Theatre

Birmingham Landmarks, Inc. is excited to invite you to the party of the year -- and be a part of history! We'll be celebrating 90 years of the Alabama Theatre with Sister Hazel and Taylor Hicks while ushering in 2018 and finally flipping the switch on the brand new 18th Street ALABAMA sign. The doors open at 7 p.m. on December 31 and the show begins at 8 p.m. The show will conclude at 11:30 p.m., just in time for guests to go outside and watch the new 18th Street Sign light up for the first time at midnight. The Alabama Theatre is located at 1817 3rd Avenue North, Birmingham, AL 35203. Tickets are $29.50, $39.50, $49.50, and $62.50 plus fees. The Alabama Theatre opened on December 26, 1927, as a silent movie palace. Originally intended to show Paramount films, the Alabama now hosts a wide range of events including concerts, graduations, dance recitals and seasonal movie series- including the wildly popular annual PNC Holiday Film Series. 2017 will go down in history as the most successful year for the Alabama yet, hosting over 100 events by year's end- including 20 national touring acts.



