Judy Bates - the Bargainomics Lady - joined us with some great deals! She found a $44.98 dress this week at The Alley Salon and Boutique on Highway 17 in Vernon for only $10. But her deal got even better because, with any purchase, they let shoppers choose a free item from a table full of merchandise. While in Vernon, she ate lunch at Max's Fried Chicken, a cafeteria-style restaurant with home-cooked everything like signature fried chicken, fried green tomatoes, and more. Your choice of meat, two sides, and bread is only $4. The food is delicious and the price is unbeatable.

And about 20 miles from Vernon she made another stop, this time at Sorghum Hollow just off Highway 278 in Beaverton. Sorghum Hollow is a deer processing facility and taxidermy shop, but they also have a country store with the best prices she has seen on homemade preserves, honey, all sorts of cheeses, handmade soaps, and a whole lot more. And outside, they have an enclosure where you can see and even hand-feed deer. If you're up in that area, this is a fun stop for the whole family. Find these and more great deals at www.bargainomics.com.

