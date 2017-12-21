'Sleeping Beauty' at the Lyric Theatre

Cindy Mullins, event coordinator at the Lyric Theatre, joins us with details on the State Ballet Theatre of Russia presentation of Sleeping Beauty. The State Ballet Theatre of Russia is pleased to bring one of the most beloved ballets of its time, Sleeping Beauty, to Birmingham's historic Lyric Theatre on Sunday, January 14, with two showings—one at 2 p.m. and one at 7:30 p.m. Telling the story of a beautiful maiden bound by a curse and a prince's true love that awakens her, more than 55 of Russia's brightest ballet stars will grace the stage of the Lyric with a beautiful take on this classic performance, choreographed by renowned choreographer Marius Petipa. The State Ballet Theatre of Russia has showcased the unparalleled art of Russian ballet to countries throughout the world and now tours the United States with this breathtaking, full-scale production. Tickets are available now and can be purchased by visiting www.lyricbham.com or by calling 205-252-2262.

