Jeh Jeh Live: Steel City Invitational

The 2017 Med Center Mazda Steel City Invitational takes place December 20-22 in Birmingham on the campus of Samford University inside the Pete Hanna Center and Seibert Hall Gymnasium. The tournament will feature many of the state's most elite basketball programs. The Steel City Invitational is the state's most premier basketball tournament -- don't miss it! For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/SteelCityInvitational/.

