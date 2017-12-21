What to stream the weekend of December 22

When Emmy-nominated comedy series Grace and Frankie returns for its fourth season in January, it will have a hilarious new guest star: Lisa Kudrow

When Emmy-nominated comedy series Grace and Frankie returns for its fourth season in January, it will have a hilarious new guest star: Lisa Kudrow

Home for the holidays and not sure what to watch? TV Guide's Editor-in-Chief Mickey O'Connor has a few suggestions. Here's what you should stream this weekend.

By Keisha Hatchett

1. Peaky Blinders

Catch the latest season of this organized crime drama centered in Birmingham, England after WWI. Cillian Murphy leads the cast as the head of the Peaky Blinders gang and Tom Hardy stars opposite as the leader of a rival gang. This season, Oscar winner Adrien Brody joins the cast in a Godfather-like role. Catch Season 4 when it arrives on Netflix Thursday, Dec. 21.

2. Fuller House

In the second half of Season 3, everyone heads to Tokyo for Steve's (Scott Weinger) upcoming nuptials. The question is, will he actually go through with it? Meanwhile, Stephanie (Jodie Sweetin) will try to have a baby through a surrogate -- her BFF Kimmy Gibbler (Andrea Barber). Watch how it all goes down when the rest of Season 3 premieres Friday, Dec. 22 on Netflix.

3. Travelers

Will & Grace's Eric McCormack stars in this sci-fi drama about a group of time-travelers sent back in time to save the world by occupying the bodies of those about to die and assuming their identities. They're able to communicate with their counterparts in the future by hijacking the consciousness of children without harming them. Season 2 heads to Netflix on Tuesday, Dec. 26.

4. Black Mirror

Catch new episodes of this dystopian anthology about the dangers of technology. Season 4 will see Jodie Foster step in to direct an episode about helicopter parenting that goes too far. Plus, the series will debut its first black-and-white episode as well as a Star Trek parody. The new season arrives Friday, Dec. 29 on Netflix.

