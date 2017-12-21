Slice's Soul Pie

Ingredients:

1 Pizza crust of choice (this pie has heavy toppings so choose one that can hold up)

1 tea spoon prepared garlic

1 table spoon olive oil

¼ Cup Cooked Turnip Greens

¼ Cup Cooked Black Eyed Peas

½ Cup Grilled Conecuh Sausage

¼ cup Grilled Red Onion

¼ cup Bacon

½ cup Colby Jack or Mozzarella

¼ cup Pepper jack

¼ cup Cheddar



Directions:

Take the crust and add the oil. Leave an ½ inch boarder around the outer edge oil free.

Rub garlic through the oil.

Add Colby or Mozzarella cheese

Add turnips, black eyed peas, Conecuh, bacon and grilled red onion.

Top with pepper jack and cheddar.

Follow dough baking instructions or bake in a preheated oven of 350 for 10-15 min

