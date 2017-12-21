Mickey: A break in the rain today

We begin our morning with temperatures in the 50s. We could see some patchy fog through the 9 a.m. hour. Other than that look for mostly cloudy skies highs in the mid-60s...and south winds developing around 5 mph.

Tonight could see an isolated sprinkle or two late, but most of us will just hold on to mostly cloudy skies with lows near 54 and light winds.

Friday could bring a few showers our way. Light rain could be developing out ahead of an approaching cold front.

But the best chance of rain with this system comes on Saturday. Early Saturday morning we should be in the upper 50s as rain and thunderstorms begin to push across our state. Any storms are expected to stay below severe limits. Expect highs in the low 60s.

Most of the rain should be moving out by Saturday night.

While some of our southern counties could see a few sprinkles Sunday morning, the rain should continue to move south, out of our area. Expect clouds to slowly clear with highs only topping out close to 50 degrees.

Christmas Day 2017 looks to be clear and cold with morning temperatures in the upper 20s...and highs in the 40s.

Chilly temperatures and mostly clear skies should continue into midweek.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.