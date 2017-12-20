Early signing period classes for Auburn, Alabama, Troy and ASU

Derrius Guice should be avaliable for Notre Dame game. Source: Mark LaGrange

LSU went back to work this week in preparation for the Citrus Bowl against Notre Dame. A win would be nice, but this is also a chance to get some freshman playing time to get ready for 2018. Well it'll come in practice only. "Those guys will get more reps. So I'll give them a couple of more reps at the end of a team period. It's sending the wrong message to our football team. It's all focus on winning the game. Exactly what we did last year," said LSU Head Coach Ed Org...