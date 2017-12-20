Early signing period classes for Auburn, Alabama, Troy and ASU - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Early signing period classes for Auburn, Alabama, Troy and ASU

Here are the early signing period classes for Auburn, Alabama, Troy and ASU: 

2018 Auburn early signing day roster:

Joey Gatewood              QB   Jacksonville, FL/Bartram Trail
Michael Harris             LB   Tucker, GA/Tucker
Jalil Irvin                OL   Stone Mountain, GA/Stephenson
Shedrick Jackson           WR   Birmingham, AL/Hoover
Josh Marsh                 LB   Decatur, AL/Decatur
Asa Martin                 RB   Decatur, AL/Austin
Zakoby McClain             LB   Valdosta, GA/Valdosta
Smoke Monday               DB   Atlanta, GA/Carver
Daquan Newkirk             DL   Orlando, FL/Mississippi Gulf Coast CC/First Academy
Kayode Oladele             DE   Miami, FL/Champagnat Catholic
Jamien Sherwood            DB   Jensen Beach, FL/Jensen Beach
Shaun Shivers              Ath  Ft. Lauderdale, FL/Chaminade-Madonna Prep
Kameron Stutts             OL   Killen, AL/Brooks
Christian Tutt             DB   Thomson, GA/Thomson
Seth Williams              WR   Cottondale, AL/Bryant

2018 Alabama early signing day roster:

Eyabi Anoma                OLB  Baltimore, Md./St. Frances Academy
Jalyn Armour-Davis         DB   Mobile, Ala./St. Paul’s Episcopal
Christian Barmore          DL   Philadelphia, Pa./Neumann Goretti
Slade Bolden               ATH  West Monroe, La./West Monroe
Tommy Brown                OL   Santa Ana, Calif./Mater Dei
Jordan Davis               OLB  Memphis, Tenn./Southwind
Skyler DeLong              P    Fort Mill, S.C./Nation Ford
Emil Ekiyor Jr.            OL   Indianapolis, Ind./Cathedral
Jerome Ford                RB   Seffner, Fla./Armwood
Josh Jobe                  DB   Miami, Fla./Cheshire Academy
Cameron Latu               OLB  Salt Lake City, Utah/Olympus
Jarez Parks                OLB  Sebastian, Fla./River
Saivion Smith              DB   St. Petersburg, Fla./IMG Academy/LSU/Miss. Gulf Coast
Xavier Williams            WR   Hollywood, Fla./Chaminade-Madonna Prep
Stephon Wynn Jr.           DL   Anderson, S.C./IMG Academy

2018 Troy early signing day roster:

Jake Andrews               OL   Millbrook, Ala. / Stanhope Elmore HS
Gerald Bell                OL   Bessemer, Ala. / Bessemer City HS / Pearl River CC
Grant Betts                OL   Spanish Fort, Ala. / Spanish Fort HS
Jaquez Dunmore             S    Tallahassee, Fla. / Godby HS
Levon Fletcher             CB   Huntsville, Ala. / Randolph School
Hamilton Hawthorne II      OL   Jacksonville, Fla. / Sandalwood HS
Jarvis Hayes               DE   Slocomb, Ala. / Slocomb HS / Itawamba CC
John Hines                 DE   Montgomery, Ala. / Park Crossing HS / Southwest Mississippi CC
Kevin Perkins              RB   Tunica, Miss. / Rosa Fort HS / Northwest Mississippi CC
AJ Pierce                  DT   Dothan, Ala. / Northview HS
KJ Robertson               LB   Alabaster, Ala. / Thompson HS
Travis Sailo               DT   Buhl, Ala. / Sipsey Valley HS / Itawamba CC
Antonio Showers, Jr.       BAN  Tucker, Ga. / Tucker HS
Gunnar Watson              QB   Butler, Ga. / Taylor County HS

2018 Alabama State early signing day roster:

Leeward Brown              OL   Miami, Fla. / Miramar / Tulane
Moses Marshall IV          TE   Cleveland, Oh. / Brush HS / Kansas
Ismail Saleem              WR   Montgomery, Ala. / Carver / Troy
Bryan West                 ATH  Cleveland Heights, Oh. / Glenville HS 
Daymon Williams            DE   Cleveland Heights, Oh. / Glenville HS
Jahmal Wynter              DL   McDonough, Ga. / Highlands Community College

