You voted for who? AL voters cast funny write-in votes

Luther Strange was expected to receive write-in votes in the Dec. 12 Senate election.

But some of the people Alabamians wrote in for came out of nowhere

Sure, Nick Saban and Bugs Bunny get a few write-in votes in every election. But how many people expected Alexander Shannarah to receive votes?

Here are some of the funniest vote recipients:

Alexander Shunnarah

Tim Tebow

Dianne Bentley

Charles Barkley

Bo Jackson

Clint Eastwood

Nick Saban

Bugs Bunny

Jean Claude Van Damme

Chuck Norris

We're still getting final numbers from some counties so be sure to check back to see which other names turn up. See the write-in votes by clicking here.

