You voted for who? AL voters cast funny write-in votes - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

News

You voted for who? AL voters cast funny write-in votes

Source: WBRC Source: WBRC
BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

Luther Strange was expected to receive write-in votes in the Dec. 12 Senate election.

But some of the people Alabamians wrote in for came out of nowhere

Sure, Nick Saban and Bugs Bunny get a few write-in votes in every election. But how many people expected Alexander Shannarah to receive votes?

Here are some of the funniest vote recipients: 

  • Alexander Shunnarah
  • Tim Tebow
  • Dianne Bentley
  • Charles Barkley
  • Bo Jackson
  • Clint Eastwood
  • Nick Saban
  • Bugs Bunny
  • Jean Claude Van Damme
  • Chuck Norris

We're still getting final numbers from some counties so be sure to check back to see which other names turn up. See the write-in votes by clicking here.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly